Global Executive MBA of HHL and EADA ranked among the Top 15 worldwide

(fair-NEWS) The ranking published by Ivy Exec (November 2016) attests to the top results of the Global Executive MBA of Germany's HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management and Spain's EADA Business School (www.hhl.de/gemba ) for return on investment. In the list of the top joint EMBA programs worldwide the Global Executive MBA by HHL and EADA has achieved the 14th position. In both the categories "curriculum and "global experience the EMBA reaches 18th place.



Global EMBA alumna Boriana Koleva, General Manager at Nelbo Ltd. Bulgaria, considers the ranking to be a source of pride and adds, "The Global Executive MBA by HHL and EADA is a combination of high-level studies, self-development, self-recognition, and networking. The methodology helped me to integrate the knowledge we learned into my personal and professional life. After each module of the program, I realized that I had gained insight that allowed me to face old problems as new challenges. I especially enjoyed the time spent with classmates-all executives with extensive experience in various sectors and all with the same target-to develop and to grow. The Global Executive MBA has changed my perceptions of business itself and has given me insights into myself as a manager.



The 2017 Ivy Exec ranking focuses on the top 50 Executive MBA programs offered by single institutions worldwide, as well as the top 24 jointly offered EMBA programs. The rankings are based on data from a comprehensive survey that compares Executive MBA programs across various factors, including reputation, career advancement, curriculum, internationality, and life balance.



Ivyexec.com is a membership community of 600,000 high caliber professionals seeking long-term career advancement.



The Global Executive MBA Program of HHL and EADA



The Global Executive MBA Program of German HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management and Spanish EADA Business School focuses on the development of leadership skills and teaches about intercultural competence and the economic peculiarities of management in southern and northern Europe as well as Brazil, China, and India. The program, which uses English as the classroom language, is designed specifically for executives with significant professional experience.



The structure of the 21-month Global Executive MBA program has been adapted to the professional and personal needs of international managers. For the Executive MBA double degree from HHL and EADA, participants must successfully complete eight six-day residential weeks on various management disciplines over the course of 21 months and write a Master thesis. The program consists of six compulsory modules of which three must be completed in Germany and three in Spain. Another two of three electives have to be completed at renowned business schools in Brazil, China, or India.



In addition to teaching core competencies in business, management, leadership, and finance, the program offers executive coaching sessions, the use of the innovative NeuroTrainingLab as well as the development of key qualifications such as communication, negotiation, conflict, and diversity management, as well as intercultural management abilities, which are all essential for international leadership positions. Admission requirements for the program are a first-level academic degree, a minimum of 7 years of professional experience, and an excellent command of English. The tuition fees, including course material as well as room and board during the residential weeks, amount to EUR 45,000.