Pressemitteilung von HHL gGmbH

Save the Date: India Business Day at HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management on Jan. 30, 2017

(fair-NEWS) HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management and the Embassy of India, Berlin, cordially invite to their joint event "India Business Day at HHL (



The event will provide an idea of what opportunities and challenges German companies will face when doing business in India. Participants will learn more about the initiative of the Indian government "Start-Up India Mission, which is designed to create an innovation driven healthy ecosystem for Start-ups in India.



The chairholder of the ICCR-Chair of Corporate Responsibility and Governance, donated by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), together with two colleagues from HHL faculty will give an overview of German-Indian economic relations, have a panel discussion about chances and opportunities for German companies on the Indian market, and interview guests on how German start-ups view growth and investment opportunities in India.



It is our great pleasure to announce that, already for a second time, His Excellency Mr Gurjit Singh, Indian Ambassador to Germany, has agreed to give the keynote speech. Also, we are delighted that, from the German side, Dr. Fritz Jaeckel, State Minister and Chief of Saxon State Chancellery, is going to give a welcome address.



The event will be conducted in English.



Further information and registration until January 25, 2017 can be found here: www.hhl.de/indiabusinessday ) HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management and the Embassy of India, Berlin, cordially invite to their joint event "India Business Day at HHL ( www.hhl.de/indiabusinessday ) on Monday, 30. January 2017The event will provide an idea of what opportunities and challenges German companies will face when doing business in India. Participants will learn more about the initiative of the Indian government "Start-Up India Mission, which is designed to create an innovation driven healthy ecosystem for Start-ups in India.The chairholder of the ICCR-Chair of Corporate Responsibility and Governance, donated by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), together with two colleagues from HHL faculty will give an overview of German-Indian economic relations, have a panel discussion about chances and opportunities for German companies on the Indian market, and interview guests on how German start-ups view growth and investment opportunities in India.It is our great pleasure to announce that, already for a second time, His Excellency Mr Gurjit Singh, Indian Ambassador to Germany, has agreed to give the keynote speech. Also, we are delighted that, from the German side, Dr. Fritz Jaeckel, State Minister and Chief of Saxon State Chancellery, is going to give a welcome address.The event will be conducted in English.Further information and registration until January 25, 2017 can be found here: www.hhl.de/indiabusinessday

Diese Pressemitteilung wurde über fair-NEWS veröffentlicht.

«Save the Date: India Business Day at HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management on Jan. 30, 2017»

Jahnallee 5904109 LeipzigDeutschlandTelefon: 0341-9851-614Permanenter Link zur Pressemitteilung