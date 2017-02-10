Neuerscheinung: "The Sobibor Death Camp" von Chris Webb

(fair-NEWS) “This is the most detailed study of the Nazi death camp at Sobibor to date, by turns insightful and harrowing. It completes Chris Webb’s must-read trilogy for ibidem-Verlag, respectively covering the so-called Aktion Reinhardt death camps.”
Matthew Feldman, Professor in Contemporary History at Teesside University.
This account of the Nazis' remorseless and relentless production line of killing at the Sobibor death camp tells of one of the worst crimes in the history of mankind. Chris Webb's painstakingly researched volume ranges from the survivors and the victims to the SS men who carried out the atrocities.
Closing a gap in the existing literature, Webb focuses on the victims and presents details of their lives which have been found and re-tells them to keep their memory alive, to show they are not forgotten. The book covers the construction of the death camp, the physical layout of the camp, as remembered by both the Jewish inmates and the SS staff who served there, and the personal recollections that detail the day to day experiences of the prisoners and the SS. The courageous revolt by the prisoners on October 14, 1943 is re-told by the prisoners and the German SS, with detailed accounts of the revolt and its aftermath.
The post-war fate of the perpetrators, or more precisely those that were brought to trial, and information regarding the more recent history of the site itself concludes this book. There is a large photographic section of rare and some unpublished photographs and documents from the author's private archive.
Chris Webb
The Sobibor Death Camp
History, Biographies, Remembrance
520 Seiten, Paperback. 2017. 39,90€
ISBN 978-3-8382-0966-1
