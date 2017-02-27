MWC 2017: COMPRION Shows How to Meet the Challenges for eUICC and Remote SIM Provisioning Testing in M2M and Consumer Devices

(fair-NEWS)

MWC 2017: COMPRION Shows How to Meet the Challenges for eUICC and Remote SIM Provisioning Testing in M2M and Consumer DevicesAt the Mobile World Congress, the biggest telecommunications tradeshow taking place February 27 to March 02 in Barcelona, COMPRION will focus on presenting testing solutions around the arising IoT world for both GSMA specifications: M2M and consumer devices.COMPRION will show the new RSP M2M Test Platform for testing M2M Remote SIM Provisioning scenarios. It is s a collection of server simulations providing SOAP (Simple Object Access Protocol) interfaces, which can be used to test all involved RSP scenarios and entities (eUICCs, SM-DP, SM-DR). “We will also showcase our eUICC Profile Manager for managing embedded SIMs through their entire life cycle. It is a useful tool for preparing eUICCs for further testing,” explains Hajo Sandschneider, Marketing Director at COMPRION. COMPRION will also demo the award-winning software solution COMPRION Network Bridge with a new LPA Simulation. In addition, COMPRION will be part of the self-discovery tour of key demonstrations for the GSMA embedded SIM specification for M2M.In the past months, COMPRION has intensively dealt with the challenges of eUICC/eSIM and Remote SIM Provisioning testing to find answers to the following questions:• How to access the UICC when it is permanently soldered into the device?• How to make remote SIM provisioning reliable?• How to assure that the old processes and technologies also interoperate in the new world?• How to prove that changing an operator profile works as intended?• How to prove that an eSIM can be moved from the realm of one operator to another?COMPRION will present the testing concepts and solutions relating to these topics at the Mobile World Congress, stand 6I20.



