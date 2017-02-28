Neuerscheinung: SPPS 164: "The Instrumentalisation of Mass Media in Electoral Authoritarian Regimes"

(fair-NEWS) “This book is based on a sound understanding of the present state of research and an innovative analytical framework. Most importantly, through sophisticated and extensive empirical research, the author is able to offer a detailed and systematic examination of the Russian case, which is of high value not only for students of Russian politics but also for the broader literature on authoritarian regimes.”
Prof. Dr. Heiko Pleines, Professor of Comparative Politics, University of Bremen
Which instruments and approaches do incumbent elites employ to skew media coverage in favour of their preferred candidate in a presidential election?
Based on two case studies of the presidential election campaigns in Russia in 2000 and in 2008, Nozima Akhrarkhodjaeva identifies the critical internal mechanisms according to which these regimes work. The book explicates the subtle differences between competitive and hegemonic regimes, different types of media manipulation strategies, the diverging extent of media instrumentalisation, various interactions among state actors, large business owners, the media, and journalists, the respective effects that all these factors and interactions have on media content, and the peculiar types of bias prevalent in each type of regime.
Weitere Informationen unter www.ibidem-verlag.de
Nozima Akhrarkhodjaeva
The Instrumentalisation of Mass Media in Electoral Authoritarian Regimes
Evidence from Russia’s Presidential Election Campaigns of 2000 and 2008
304 Seiten, Paperback. 2017. € 39,90
ISBN 978-3-8382-1013-1
Erschienen in: Soviet and Post-Soviet Politics and Society
Erhältlich in jeder Buchhandlung oder direkt bei ibidem: http://bit.ly/2mp61tY
Prof. Dr. Heiko Pleines, Professor of Comparative Politics, University of Bremen
Which instruments and approaches do incumbent elites employ to skew media coverage in favour of their preferred candidate in a presidential election?
Based on two case studies of the presidential election campaigns in Russia in 2000 and in 2008, Nozima Akhrarkhodjaeva identifies the critical internal mechanisms according to which these regimes work. The book explicates the subtle differences between competitive and hegemonic regimes, different types of media manipulation strategies, the diverging extent of media instrumentalisation, various interactions among state actors, large business owners, the media, and journalists, the respective effects that all these factors and interactions have on media content, and the peculiar types of bias prevalent in each type of regime.
Weitere Informationen unter www.ibidem-verlag.de
Nozima Akhrarkhodjaeva
The Instrumentalisation of Mass Media in Electoral Authoritarian Regimes
Evidence from Russia’s Presidential Election Campaigns of 2000 and 2008
304 Seiten, Paperback. 2017. € 39,90
ISBN 978-3-8382-1013-1
Erschienen in: Soviet and Post-Soviet Politics and Society
Erhältlich in jeder Buchhandlung oder direkt bei ibidem: http://bit.ly/2mp61tY
Bildinformation: Neuerscheinung: SPPS 164: "The Instrumentalisation of Mass Media in Electoral Authoritarian Regimes"
Leuschnerstraße 40
30457 Hannover
Deutschland
Telefon: 0511 2622200
Ansprechpartner: Jan Hühnerberg
Homepage:
http://ibidem-verlag.de
Pressekontakt:
ibidem-Verlag
- Presse -
Leuschnerstr. 40
30457 Hannover
Tel.: 0511 / 2622200
presse@ibidem-verlag.de
Unternehmensprofil:
Der ibidem-Verlag ist ein Fachbuchverlag für Wissenschaftsliteratur mit Standorten in Stuttgart und Hannover. Mit mehr als 1.900 lieferbaren Titeln im Programm bietet das 1997 gegründete Verlagshaus wissenschaftlich anspruchsvolle Analysen vor allem aus den Bereichen Medien-, Geistes-, Sozial- und Wirtschaftswissenschaften.
Diese Pressemitteilung wurde über fair-NEWS veröffentlicht.
Permanenter Link zur Pressemitteilung «Neuerscheinung: SPPS 164: "The Instrumentalisation of Mass Media in Electoral Authoritarian Regimes"»: