Neuerscheinung: SPPS 164: "The Instrumentalisation of Mass Media in Electoral Authoritarian Regimes"

"This book is based on a sound understanding of the present state of research and an innovative analytical framework. Most importantly, through sophisticated and extensive empirical research, the author is able to offer a detailed and systematic examination of the Russian case, which is of high value not only for students of Russian politics but also for the broader literature on authoritarian regimes."Prof. Dr. Heiko Pleines, Professor of Comparative Politics, University of BremenWhich instruments and approaches do incumbent elites employ to skew media coverage in favour of their preferred candidate in a presidential election?Based on two case studies of the presidential election campaigns in Russia in 2000 and in 2008, Nozima Akhrarkhodjaeva identifies the critical internal mechanisms according to which these regimes work. The book explicates the subtle differences between competitive and hegemonic regimes, different types of media manipulation strategies, the diverging extent of media instrumentalisation, various interactions among state actors, large business owners, the media, and journalists, the respective effects that all these factors and interactions have on media content, and the peculiar types of bias prevalent in each type of regime.



