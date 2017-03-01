Neuerscheinung: "Dealing with the Yugoslav Past" von Alina Zubkovych

(fair-NEWS) How is the socialist past represented in the national history museums of the former Yugoslav states?
The existence of diverse opinions about the socialist past with the further possibility of displaying them in the public space has tremendous importance for the democratic development of the state. While traveling to Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, and Macedonia, Alina Zubkovych elucidates the strategies of constructing the national narratives that maintain and legitimize the particular vision of the common past.
Her analysis of the exhibitions representing the socialist past in multiparadigmatic ways is a promising tool for the identification of both the memory politics in the region and the extent to which political actors are interfering in the given field.
Alina Zubkovych
Dealing with the Yugoslav Past
Exhibition Reflections in the Successor States
222 pages, Paperback. 2017. € 29,90
ISBN 978-3-8382-0943-2
Erhältlich in jeder Buchhandlung oder direkt bei ibidem: http://bit.ly/2lbelx5
