SPPS 167: The Effects and Implications of Kazakhstan’s Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards

What were the economic consequences of Kazakhstan's adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards?Despite having an underdeveloped supporting infrastructure and limited resources, Kazakhstan was the first CIS country to require IFRS. In the following years Kazakhstan's inflow of Foreign Direct Investments was the greatest among the CIS nations. Oksana Kim shows the economic importance of this reform and clarifies the differences to Russia's economic development, which has not adopted the IFRS.

Oksana Kim
The Effects and Implications of Kazakhstan's Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards
A Resource Dependence Perspective
144 Seiten, Paperback. 2017. € 29,90
ISBN 978-3-8382-0987-6
Erschienen in: Soviet and Post-Soviet Politics and Society



