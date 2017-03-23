A world record! Our DESERT solar video has reached more than 600,000 views

(fair-NEWS) Our YouTube video taking a behind the scenes look at the production process of our DESERT photovoltaic panels has now been viewed by more than 600.000 people, an unprecedented success for a technical video. The high-quality video takes the viewer on a tour of the state-of-the-art automated production centre in which our DESERT technology solar modules are made. A cool, upbeat soundtrack from Beowulf AG adds to the appeal; the video has proved amazingly popular and to date, the number of views on YouTube and Facebook are 226,773 on YouTube and 376,000 on Facebook, with 380 comments, 613 shares and 5,063 likes.



To view the video, go to https://youtu.be/74sLhM0shNg



It’s no surprise that the video has been such a hit. Renewable energy is growing exponentially around the world and photovoltaic electricity is an increasingly attractive option for governments, global corporations and individual investors alike. As the price of renewables-generated power continues to fall, the trend towards clean, green energy production now looks unstoppable.



DESERT technology has an important role to play in growing solar energy in parts of the world with abundant hours of sunshine but extremes of climate. Conventional photovoltaic panels were originally designed for use in temperate climates and tend to fail when the temperature gets too hot. Our DESERT technology panels stand up well to stresses such as extreme temperatures, high winds, snow and sandstorms, increasing yields by 5% in countries such as Brazil, Jordan and Turkey.



With our latest innovative DESERT+ technology, all-glass photovoltaic panels with nano-coatings offer even higher yields, making renewable solar energy an ever more effective way to care for our beautiful planet.



