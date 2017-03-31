Gladbeck, 31. March 2017. Indoor Skydiving Germany Group (ISG), German manufacturer of high performance freefall simulators, has started the installation of the largest fan it ever built
(fair-NEWS) ISG-Group, which is specialized in windtunnels with a unique high quality airflow generating system, is happy to announce that the installation of the fan in Katowice, Poland is proceeding as scheduled. This fan is the biggest carbon fan which was ever been used for a freefall simulator or any vertical windtunnel worldwide. It has a diameter of more than 6 meters/20 ft.
This second Flyspot project, which is located in Katowice, will open in summer 2017.
Boris Nebe, CEO of ISG-Group:
“We are very glad about this second project in Poland. We are on time, the fan installation has started and we are looking forward to finish the project in a few weeks.“
The wind tunnel technology of ISG-Group was developed in cooperation with the aerospace department of the Technical University of Berlin and other aeronautical engineering companies and is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, safety and airflow quality. The first reference facility opened in 2009 in Bottrop, Germany (Indoor Skydiving Bottrop GmbH – www.indoor-skydiving.com). Since then ISG-Group has built and started multiple wind tunnel facilities for customers; many additional projects are in construction or planning phase.
Bildinformation: ISG-Group has started the fan installation for Flyspot Katowice
