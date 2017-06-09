Stakeholder-Engagement in ONLINE S3

(fair-NEWS)

Das Forschungsprojekt ONLINE S3 wird im Rahmen des europäischen HORIZON2020 Rahmenprogramms (ISSI-4-2015) unterstützt. Das Projekt umfasst Online-Mechanismen für wissensbasierte Politikberatung. Das Ziel von ONLINE S3 ist es eine digitale Plattform zu entwickeln, die die Involvierung von zahlreichen Stakeholdern im Rahmen der wissensbasierten Politikberatung fördert. Das Projektkonsortium besteht aus zwölf Partnern aus Spanien, Griechenland, Belgien, Österreich, Slowenien, Slowakei, Großbritannien und Finnland. Die Plattform beinhaltet Dienstleistungen und Anwendungen - aufrufbar unter www.onlines3.eu/applications - welche zahlreichen Akteuren aus Wirtschaft und Wissenschaft sowie Bürger und Bürgerinnen in ganz Europa die Möglichkeit eröffnet an der Konzeption und Umsetzung von Forschungs- und Innovationsstrategien für intelligente Spezialisierungen (RIS3) teilzunehmen.Die Pilotregionen Griechenland, Schottland, Spanien und die Niederlande bereiten sich seit April 2017 auf die intensive Experimentierphase, welche bis Dezember 2017 läuft, vor. Speziell in dieser Pilotenphase ist Feedback hinsichtlich der Verbesserungsmöglichkeiten der Plattform von zentraler Bedeutung. Aus diesem Grund freuen wir uns über Ihre Vorschläge!Weitere Informationen über ONLINE S3 finden Sie unter: www.onlines3.euInformation: Dieses Projekt wird im Rahmen des HORIZON2020 Forschungs- und Innovationsprogramms der Europäischen Union finanziert (710659, ONLINE-S3).Stakeholder engagement in ONLINE S3ONLINE S3 is a research project under the Horizon 2020’s call ISSI-4-2015: On-line mechanisms for knowledge-based policy advice. Conducted by a consortium of twelve EU partners, including Spain, Greece, Belgium, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, United Kingdom and Finland, ONLINE S3 aims to assemble a digital platform able to encourage stakeholder engagement in the development of knowledge-based policy advice. The platform, along with its services, tools and applications, is accessible via www.onlines3.eu/applications and offers stakeholders across Europe the opportunity to participate in the design and implementation of Research and Innovation Strategies for Smart Specialisation (RIS3).Since April 2017, Greece, Scotland, Spain and the Netherlands have been busy preparing to pilot the digital platform and this experimentation phase shall continue to December 2017. During the pilot phase it is particularly important for ONLINE S3 to receive feedback on how to improve, grow and learn about the policy advice available to support the design and implementation of RIS3. So please share any suggestions you have for how the consortia may improve the platform.For more information about ONLINE S3 please visit: www.onlines3.euAcknowledgementThis project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme under grant agreement No. 710659, ONLINE-S3. This article reflects only the author's view. Neither the Research Executive Agency nor the European Commission is responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.



Bildinformation: Online S3, EU