Gladbeck, 19. June 2017. Indoor Skydiving Germany GmbH (ISG), German manufacturer of high performance freefall simulators, wins contract for the supply of a 14ft vertical windtunnel to Oslo, Norway. ISG develops, manufactures and supplies vertical windtunnels for professionals and the entertainment industry.
(fair-NEWS) “We are very glad about this second project in Norway. Oslo is a very attractive location in Europe and our german technology will fullfill the dream of flying weather and season independent“ , says Boris Nebe, Managing Director of ISG.
The vertical windtunnel “Made in Germany“ will complement local training opportunities and provide for weather independent training. At the same time, the project is dedicated to sports- and entertainment enthusiasts starting at the age of four and will offer a novel and unforgettable fun mix of adrenaline and adventure in a secure environment.
The vertical windtunnel technology was developed in cooperation with the aerospace center of the Technische Universität Berlin in Germany and convinces by energy efficiency, safety and design on international level. The first reference facility opened in 2009 in Bottrop, Germany (Indoor Skydiving Bottrop GmbH - www.indoor-skydiving.com). Since then ISG-Group has built and started multiple wind tunnel facilities for customers; many additional projects are in construction or planning phase.
Bildinformation: ISG-Group wins contract for a second project in Norway
Unternehmensprofil:
About Indoor Skydiving Germany GmbH:
Driven by the mankind dream of flying, Indoor Skydiving Germany develops, manufactures and supplies vertical windtunnels for professionals and the entertainment industry. The high performance tunnels serve as training and educational centers for professional and military skydivers. At the same time, they offer a novel experience for the sports- and entertainment industry. The founders of ISG developed one of the most modern and silent vertical windtunnel technologies on international level. The technology convinces by energy efficiency, design, safety and quality. Further information at www.isg-group.de
