Paradu Tuscany Eco Resort **** – For your family holidays in Italy

Holidays with kids are always fun and that is why we have built a huge play area for them which is covered and also surrounded by two extra playgrounds. For the kids, we have an entertainment program and attractions at the beach, pools and the playgrounds. There is also a sports program. So, your kids will have a wonderful time. Our animation team will entertain you in your holiday. Maybe you are interested in one of our evening events with shows, parties and live music. There won't be any boredom that's for sure. If you want peace and relaxation that's no problem our guests have the choice. You have a possibility to have a nice vacation in one of the most beautiful places in Tuscany according to your personal expectation.The Italy resort for a perfect beach holidayOn holiday, all we want to do is relax and have a great time in a wonderful surrounding, what is perfectly possible on the nearby beach that is 36 hectares big. As guest, you have direct access to the beautiful beach with crystal clear water. The resort is perfect for families with children. There is a special animation program for kids, so the parents can relax and enjoy togetherness. We offer small chalets made of wood which are embedded in the woods with the typical Mediterranean look. You can also select one of our lodge tents which offer a lot of amenities. More than you would think. You can find a TV, air condition and a kitchen in here. All small houses are 100 % recyclable. We try to do a balance between human and nature because that's our eco-friendly philosophy.Enjoy your Tuscany holidaysThe Tuscany beach resort is ideal for guests who'd like to spend a wonderful free time and at the same time be eco-friendly as well. The beach and the sea were awarded with the Blue Flag for its beautiful location. It's the perfect place to forget trouble and enjoy the sun and the sea. Here you can find one of Tuscany's most beautiful coastlines. The children can play in the sand and the parents enjoy a relaxing sunbath. Spend your holiday in this beautiful environment. You can also discover the exciting ambiance or enjoy best delicacies from Tuscany. We are looking forward to your visit.