GSMA RSP Test Specification for Consumer Devices Accomplished with Support from COMPRION

Pressemitteilung von Comprion GmbH

New developed tests within SGP.23 ensure worldwide interoperability and improve quality of eUICCs, devices and servers

(fair-NEWS) The eagerly expected test specification for Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) of eUICCs in consumer devices is ready and was recently published by the GSMA. COMPRION was involved in the development of device test cases for the SGP.23 test specification. Olga Kaethler, Senior Technical Consultant at COMPRION, explains: “The new test cases are the basis for interoperability and high quality of all involved components within the just arising eUICC ecosystem of consumer devices. We have worked day and night for the last ten months and we are proud that the test specification is now available.”

In September 2016, the GSMA, who represent the interests of the mobile operator community asked COMPRION and two other test equipment vendors to jointly develop this important test specification according to the SGP.21 und SGP.22 core specifications for Remote SIM Provisioning. The quality of the defined tests was discussed and proved within the GSMA RSPTEST group. These tests will be used for the certification of products within the RSP consumer devices ecosystem.

After reaching this big milestone with the completion of v1.0 SGP.23, the RSPTEST group is now working on maintaining and advancing the specification with optional features. The eagerly expected test specification for Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) of eUICCs in consumer devices is ready and was recently published by the GSMA. COMPRION was involved in the development of device test cases for the SGP.23 test specification. Olga Kaethler, Senior Technical Consultant at COMPRION, explains: “The new test cases are the basis for interoperability and high quality of all involved components within the just arising eUICC ecosystem of consumer devices. We have worked day and night for the last ten months and we are proud that the test specification is now available.”In September 2016, the GSMA, who represent the interests of the mobile operator community asked COMPRION and two other test equipment vendors to jointly develop this important test specification according to the SGP.21 und SGP.22 core specifications for Remote SIM Provisioning. The quality of the defined tests was discussed and proved within the GSMA RSPTEST group. These tests will be used for the certification of products within the RSP consumer devices ecosystem.After reaching this big milestone with the completion of v1.0 SGP.23, the RSPTEST group is now working on maintaining and advancing the specification with optional features.

Bildinformation: Comprion GmbH

COMPRION is the worldwide leading manufacturer of test solutions for smart card interfaces, terminals, and smart cards. Covering contact-based and contactless technologies, COMPRION provides their expertise to multiple industries, especially telecommunications, payments, and M2M. Our involvement in several standardization and certification bodies enables us to integrate the latest standards and requirements into our high-quality products. As COMPRION test systems are renowned for the most accurate measurement capabilities, the company serves all top mobile phone, terminal, card and chipset manufacturers as well as mobile network operators and test houses. COMPRION also acts as technological consultant supporting many key players in the market.

Diese Pressemitteilung wurde über fair-NEWS veröffentlicht.

«GSMA RSP Test Specification for Consumer Devices Accomplished with Support from COMPRION»

Lise-Meitner-Str. 333104 PaderbornDeutschlandTelefon: 0525168590Kathleen KnievelPermanenter Link zur Pressemitteilung