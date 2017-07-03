Bubble Shooter online games

Pressemitteilung von BubbleShooters

(fair-NEWS) Welcome to our website! Perhaps you are confused and do not know where are you! Well, everything is very simple this is a site about online games bubbles! Here you can find more than 40 best and exciting online games of Bubble Shooter series and also other games with bubbles such as Zuma, Color Lines, Arkanoid, Tetris and others.

What could be more interesting and exciting than the bubble game? They exist more than 20 years but cannot get bored ever! Bright colors, fun graphics, appropriate sound effects which familiar from childhood now can be seen in a new format.

You will find on site such varieties of bubble games:

- Lines 98. Familiar to everybody game where three bubbles appear on field with dimension of 10x10. Create vertical, horizontal and diagonal chains of 5 bubbles to get bonuses and clear the field. They are becoming more and more do not let them win!

- Bubble Shooter. The classic game for fans to shoot. Half of the field is occupied by bubbles of different colors. Shoot respective color bubbles to a group of more than 2 balls so that they disappear. Shoot accurately and you win!

Consider also the Bubble Hit and Bubble Shooter 3 game with complicated rules.

- Zuma. Very popular game of the first decade of the XXI century which does not leave anyone indifferent! Aim the bubbles in the moving lines of colored bubbles. Do not let them roll into the hole. Break colorful group of bubbles, do combos and earn bonus points. The game is designed in a mysterious Indian style.



Try another version of the game "Bears" in Russian folk style!

- Woobies. New game with funny characters and exiting plot. Save the cute fluffies from prison! A heavy plate comes on them. Aim rescuers of corresponding color to the characters to help them got out from under the slab.

Now you can use bombs - black fluffies!

- Tetris. The original modification of the classic game Tetris with bubbles. Stripes of three bubbles fall from the top. Combine bubbles in color and groups of more than 3 balls will disappear. Be careful not to let the bubbles reach the top of the field!



In addition you can play other various games among which there are both logical and arcade. You can share your best record in comments. Try to arrange a competition with your friends for a score by sending them a link to the social networks. To choice the game will help sections "Popular" and "Recommended".



Bildinformation: Bubble Shooter online games

Developing online games such as Bubble shooters, Zuma, Mahjong etc.

«Bubble Shooter online games»

Bavenstedter Straße 2131135 HildesheimDeutschlandTelefon: n/aDmytro DonskoyBubbleShootersBavenstedter Straße 2131135 Hildesheiminfo@bubbleshooters.co.ukn/aPubliziert durch PR-Gateway.de.Permanenter Link zur Pressemitteilung