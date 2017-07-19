COMPRION Announces New Sales Director

(fair-NEWS)

Frank Prünte is the new Sales Director at COMPRION, managing a team of nine located in five different countries. Prünte will be actively contributing to COMPRION’s overall business strategy, extending its market position, and developing new business fields. In addition, he will be in charge of expanding and developing the sales team. Prünte explains: “I see a lot of potential in the connected world of tomorrow, merging many different industries such as telecoms, banking, public transport, and automotive. There are many new business cases that we, as COMPRION, can accompany and advance with our test solutions.”“With Frank Prünte we have won a character for our enterprise with a proven track record as a sales leader in the IT industry. His expertise in entering new markets, his international experience, and his ability to build strong customer relationships will be invaluable as we look to define more innovative solutions for our clients and increase our presence globally," says Michael Wehmeier, Managing Director at COMPRION.Before starting at COMPRION, the 49-year old held various leading sales and business development positions in the IT sector. Prünte worked three years at ALSO Germany (Director Sales), two years at Bechtle e-Commerce Holding (Chief Operating Officer), and over four years at OKI Systems (Director Sales & Service).



Bildinformation: Comprion GmbH