ISG-Group wins contract for new wind tunnel model in Estonia

Gladbeck, 24. July 2017. Indoor Skydiving Germany Group (ISG), German manufacturer of high performance freefall simulators wins contract for the supply of it’s first entertainment wind tunnel (ISG 13.500E) in Estonia.
(fair-NEWS) This brand-new ISG model is designed to fulfill all requirements for the entertainment market including corporate events. This type of wind tunnel is much more compact than the traditional proflyer windtunnels, has the highest safety standards and comes with a 6m high glass flight chamber. This model can be integrated much easier in every existing structures (e.g. shopping malls) and can also work as a “stand alone” wind tunnel. The construction time and costs for such a facility are significantly lower than a standard 14ft wind tunnel. While not designed for freefly training, it is the perfect, most efficient choice of technology for projects which focus on the entertainment market.
Boris Nebe, CEO of ISG-Group:
“We are happy to announce the sale of our first entertainment wind tunnel which uses our proven single fan technology. This is a big milestone in the development of Indoor Skydiving Germany Group and for the entertainment and leisure industry.”
The wind tunnel technology of ISG-Group was developed in cooperation with the aerospace department of the Technical University of Berlin and other aeronautical engineering companies and is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, safety and airflow quality. The first reference facility opened in 2009 in Bottrop, Germany (Indoor Skydiving Bottrop GmbH – www.indoor-skydiving.com). Since then ISG-Group has built and started multiple wind tunnel facilities for customers; many additional projects are in construction or planning phase.
Unternehmensprofil:
About ISG-Group:
Driven by mankind’s dream of flight, ISG-Group delivers and builds vertical wind tunnels for freefall simulation for the sport of indoor skydiving and the entertainment market. The high performance facilities of ISG-Group are used also as professional training facilities for skydivers and military freefall units. In addition to that they also deliver a new experience to the entertainment market. The founders of this company developed in the recent years the most advanced and most silent vertical wind tunnel technology. It is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, design, safety and airflow quality. Managing Director is Boris Nebe, the headquarter is in Gladbeck, Germany. Information under www.isg-group.de
