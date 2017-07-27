COMPRION eUICC Profile Manager Now with Anritsu Network Simulator Support

Over-the-air updates of eUICC profiles now possible using a simulated network through Anritsu MD8475A
(fair-NEWS) COMPRION eUICC Profile Manager, the only software tool for efficient eUICC life cycle management, is enhanced by an additional connectivity option. The software allows over-the-air updates of eUICCs and their profiles by means of a simulated network. “Starting with the COMPRION eUICC Profile Manager release 1.2, the connection can now be established using the Anritsu MD8475A network simulator”, announces Jens Christoph, Director of the eUICC Test Solutions Business Unit.
For over ten years, COMPRION and Anritsu have been strong technology partners combining expertise and working on joint projects and products. “We have very similar customers, such as MNOs, test houses, or device manufacturers. In fact, many of our customers’ test departments are already equipped with an Anritsu MD8475A. These customers can now get more out of their network simulators by using them for the new testing challenges connected with eUICC life cycle management”, explains Christoph. “We expect that even more test engineers working with eUICC profiles can profit from our tool”, Christoph adds.
Jonathan Borrill, Director of Engineering and Technology Group for EMEA says: “Anritsu’s Signalling Tester MD8475A all-in-one base station simulator together with COMPRION’s technology offers a truly flexible platform for the development and testing of future eUICC devices.”
Once an eUICC is permanently soldered into an M2M or consumer device, it is no longer possible to access the card by physical contact. With the launch of eUICC Profile Manager in September 2016, COMPRION was the first test tool manufacturer that found a way to manage (load, delete, enable, and disable) profiles of an eUICC over a cellular network connection by using a simulated network.
For over ten years, COMPRION and Anritsu have been strong technology partners combining expertise and working on joint projects and products. “We have very similar customers, such as MNOs, test houses, or device manufacturers. In fact, many of our customers’ test departments are already equipped with an Anritsu MD8475A. These customers can now get more out of their network simulators by using them for the new testing challenges connected with eUICC life cycle management”, explains Christoph. “We expect that even more test engineers working with eUICC profiles can profit from our tool”, Christoph adds.
Jonathan Borrill, Director of Engineering and Technology Group for EMEA says: “Anritsu’s Signalling Tester MD8475A all-in-one base station simulator together with COMPRION’s technology offers a truly flexible platform for the development and testing of future eUICC devices.”
Once an eUICC is permanently soldered into an M2M or consumer device, it is no longer possible to access the card by physical contact. With the launch of eUICC Profile Manager in September 2016, COMPRION was the first test tool manufacturer that found a way to manage (load, delete, enable, and disable) profiles of an eUICC over a cellular network connection by using a simulated network.
Bildinformation: COMPRION GmbH
Lise-Meitner-Straße 3
33104 Paderborn
Deutschland
Telefon: 0525168590
Ansprechpartner: Kathleen Knievel
Homepage:
www.comprion.com
Pressekontakt:
COMPRION GmbH
Kathleen Knievel
Corporate Marketing Manager
Tel: +49 5251 6859 0
E-Mail: press@comprion.com
Anritsu
Eric Fauxpoint
Director - EMEA Business Development
Anritsu EMEA
Tel: +33 1 60 92 15 50
Email: Eric.Fauxpoint@anritsu.com
www.anritsu.com
Janice Ashton
Napier Partnership Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1243 531123
Email: janice@napierb2b.com
Unternehmensprofil:
About COMPRION
COMPRION is the worldwide leading manufacturer of test solutions for smart card interfaces, terminals, and smart cards. Covering contact-based and contactless technologies, COMPRION provides their expertise to multiple industries, especially telecommunications, payments, and M2M. Our involvement in several standardization and certification bodies enables us to integrate the latest standards and requirements into our high-quality products. As COMPRION test systems are renowned for the most accurate measurement capabilities, the company serves all top mobile phone, terminal, card and chipset manufacturers as well as mobile network operators and test houses. COMPRION also acts as technological consultant supporting many key players in the market.
About Anritsu
Anritsu Corporation (www.anritsu.com) has been a provider of innovative communications solutions for more than 120 years. The company's test and measurement solutions include wireless, optical, microwave/RF and digital instruments, operations support systems and solutions that can be used during R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed devices for design into communication products and systems. With the addition of OSS monitoring solutions it has expanded its offering to provide complete solutions for existing and next generation wireline and wireless communication systems and service providers. Anritsu sells in over 90 countries worldwide with approximately 4,000 employees.
COMPRION is the worldwide leading manufacturer of test solutions for smart card interfaces, terminals, and smart cards. Covering contact-based and contactless technologies, COMPRION provides their expertise to multiple industries, especially telecommunications, payments, and M2M. Our involvement in several standardization and certification bodies enables us to integrate the latest standards and requirements into our high-quality products. As COMPRION test systems are renowned for the most accurate measurement capabilities, the company serves all top mobile phone, terminal, card and chipset manufacturers as well as mobile network operators and test houses. COMPRION also acts as technological consultant supporting many key players in the market.
About Anritsu
Anritsu Corporation (www.anritsu.com) has been a provider of innovative communications solutions for more than 120 years. The company's test and measurement solutions include wireless, optical, microwave/RF and digital instruments, operations support systems and solutions that can be used during R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed devices for design into communication products and systems. With the addition of OSS monitoring solutions it has expanded its offering to provide complete solutions for existing and next generation wireline and wireless communication systems and service providers. Anritsu sells in over 90 countries worldwide with approximately 4,000 employees.
Diese Pressemitteilung wurde über fair-NEWS veröffentlicht.
Permanenter Link zur Pressemitteilung «COMPRION eUICC Profile Manager Now with Anritsu Network Simulator Support»: