COMPRION First to Release RSP Device Test Bench

COMPRION once again the precursor for improving the quality of consumer devices
(fair-NEWS) In line with the just published GSMA SGP.23 test specification for Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) of eUICCs in consumer devices, COMPRION has announced the release of a corresponding device test bench. The GSMA SGP.23 test specification encompassed three items under test: eUICCs, devices, and servers. COMPRION has already released a card test bench for testing eUICCs in April. “With the new device test bench, we have reached the second big milestone. And of course, we are also working on implementing the third part, the server tests,” states Dr. Frank Oberhokamp, Product Manager for eUICC Consumer Devices Test Solutions.
Oberhokamp explains: “With the growing eUICC ecosystem, switching to another mobile network operator (MNO) can now be done directly on the consumer device. In order to change the operator, an MNO-specific profile needs to be downloaded to the consumer device such as a mobile phone, laptop, smartwatch, or tablet. Also, the old MNO profile needs to be deleted.” To make these mechanisms work reliably, two main aspects need to be tested for the device: the end user interaction on the LPA (Local Profile Assistant) and the interface to the server providing the profile to be downloaded. COMPRION is again the first company offering a suitable test bench, the GSMA SGP.23 RSP Device Test Bench.
“Device tests are an important topic for us, but also for the device manufacturers. The test bench is already in use for testing several devices in terms of their required RSP functionalities. This is an essential step to prepare the market launch of new consumer devices,” states Oberhokamp. The tests run in the just released COMPRION Connectivity Test Center software.
Oberhokamp explains: “With the growing eUICC ecosystem, switching to another mobile network operator (MNO) can now be done directly on the consumer device. In order to change the operator, an MNO-specific profile needs to be downloaded to the consumer device such as a mobile phone, laptop, smartwatch, or tablet. Also, the old MNO profile needs to be deleted.” To make these mechanisms work reliably, two main aspects need to be tested for the device: the end user interaction on the LPA (Local Profile Assistant) and the interface to the server providing the profile to be downloaded. COMPRION is again the first company offering a suitable test bench, the GSMA SGP.23 RSP Device Test Bench.
“Device tests are an important topic for us, but also for the device manufacturers. The test bench is already in use for testing several devices in terms of their required RSP functionalities. This is an essential step to prepare the market launch of new consumer devices,” states Oberhokamp. The tests run in the just released COMPRION Connectivity Test Center software.
COMPRION GmbH
Lise-Meitner-Straße 3
33104 Paderborn
Deutschland
Telefon: 0525168590
Ansprechpartner: Kathleen Knievel
Homepage:
Lise-Meitner-Straße 3
Pressekontakt:
Kathleen Knievel
Corporate Marketing Manager
Tel: +49 5251 6859 0
E-Mail: press@comprion.com
COMPRION GmbH
Lise-Meitner-Str.3
33104 Paderborn
Germany
Unternehmensprofil:
COMPRION is the worldwide leading manufacturer of test solutions for smart card interfaces, terminals, and smart cards. Covering contact-based and contactless technologies, COMPRION provides their expertise to multiple industries, especially telecommunications, payments, and M2M. Our involvement in several standardization and certification bodies enables us to integrate the latest standards and requirements into our high-quality products. As COMPRION test systems are renowned for the most accurate measurement capabilities, the company serves all top mobile phone, terminal, card and chipset manufacturers as well as mobile network operators and test houses. COMPRION also acts as technological consultant supporting many key players in the market.
Diese Pressemitteilung wurde über fair-NEWS veröffentlicht.
Permanenter Link zur Pressemitteilung «COMPRION First to Release RSP Device Test Bench»: