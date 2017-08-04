COMPRION First to Release RSP Device Test Bench

(fair-NEWS) In line with the just published GSMA SGP.23 test specification for Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) of eUICCs in consumer devices, COMPRION has announced the release of a corresponding device test bench. The GSMA SGP.23 test specification encompassed three items under test: eUICCs, devices, and servers. COMPRION has already released a card test bench for testing eUICCs in April. “With the new device test bench, we have reached the second big milestone. And of course, we are also working on implementing the third part, the server tests,” states Dr. Frank Oberhokamp, Product Manager for eUICC Consumer Devices Test Solutions.

Oberhokamp explains: “With the growing eUICC ecosystem, switching to another mobile network operator (MNO) can now be done directly on the consumer device. In order to change the operator, an MNO-specific profile needs to be downloaded to the consumer device such as a mobile phone, laptop, smartwatch, or tablet. Also, the old MNO profile needs to be deleted.” To make these mechanisms work reliably, two main aspects need to be tested for the device: the end user interaction on the LPA (Local Profile Assistant) and the interface to the server providing the profile to be downloaded. COMPRION is again the first company offering a suitable test bench, the GSMA SGP.23 RSP Device Test Bench.

“Device tests are an important topic for us, but also for the device manufacturers. The test bench is already in use for testing several devices in terms of their required RSP functionalities. This is an essential step to prepare the market launch of new consumer devices,” states Oberhokamp. The tests run in the just released COMPRION Connectivity Test Center software.

