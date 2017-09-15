Start of the international smart optics promotion "2 for 1": for a short space of time the participating smart optics specialist dealers will be offering discounts on modules

Pressemitteilung von smartoptics

BOCHUM – For the first time smart optics starts the global "2 for 1" campaign, which runs until 31 December of this year. End users are given the opportunity of purchasing the popular hardware and software modules multiDie / multicase and Triple Tray® Impression Scan for the price of a Triple Tray® Impression Scan module. This offer applies for the purchase of a new scanBox, Activity 885 Mark 2, Activity 885 and Activity 855. For existing scanners of the models mentioned, the use of modules is only possible in conjunction with the new dental Scan 3.0 Software as the modules are not supported by the Activity Software. For those wishing to benefit from the promotion, it is possible to purchase an update of the dental Scan 3.0. The latest Vinyl 3D scanner is supplied with the dental Scan 3.0 and already includes the mentioned features in the scope of delivery.



smart optics Sensortechnik GmbH

The owner-managed company was founded in Bochum in 1997 and is certified according to DIN EN ISO 13485 and DIN EN ISO 9001. The medium-sized development and production company employs engineers and specialists with a background in physics, mathematics, electronics, computer sciences, mechanical engineering and precision engineering. The smart optics 3D measuring systems and software developments are established worldwide in the fields of audiology and dentistry. smart optics sets international standards with its innovative solutions.

