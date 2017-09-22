Simplifying the Analysis of Analog Signals

COMPRION has launched a new postprocessing software for easily visualizing, measuring, analyzing, and sharing analog signals. As the only software of its kind, COMPRION has integrated so-called quick measurements. Instead of configuring measurements manually, the user can analyze the analog signals with preset configurations compliant to EMVCo, NFC Forum, and ISO. Quick measurements are usually only available as part of complex test tools with an integrated oscilloscope. Now the feature comes as a stand-alone software solution. “Thus, there is no need for spending a lot of time learning. Pretty much everyone can do the analysis with minimal training effort,” points out Swantje Missfeldt, Product Manager at COMPRION.



Deviating analog signals often evoke communication failures. “Especially contactless transactions are error-prone to metallic parts disturbing the magnetic field or to suboptimal positions of antennas,” explains Missfeldt. If a mobile phone does not send a signal to the opposite part (payment terminal, door lock, ticket machine) in the required time, the communication might fail.



“Errors in analog signals can now be identified and solved even easier and faster,” states Missfeldt. The new software offers import of external CSV data captured on the contactless (ISO 14443, ISO 18092, NFC Forum, EMVCo) and contact-based (ISO 7816/ETSI 102230) interfaces. This way, COMPRION Analog Scope Viewer allows to evaluate and compare traces generated by third- party tools with COMPRON traces. “It helps in supporting teams who need advice from experts located distantly and test labs that are interested in quickly exchanging data with their customers such as manufacturers of terminals, smartphones, cards, or any other NFC-enabled devices,” explains Missfeldt.



The COMPRION Analog Scope Viewer software is immediately available. It runs on every Windows PC.