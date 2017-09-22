Paradu Resort – Tuscany Holidays in a paradise

Fantastic nature around the Tuscany Beach Resort
The nature around Tuscany is beautiful. With the help of Chalets and lodge tents you will always feel close to nature. That is exactly what the Paradù Tuscany EcoResort wants. We want to deliver you an unforgettable experience. In order to increase comfort, the chalets have been renovated and radiate comfort. They are surrounded by stones and palm trees which provide the right atmosphere. The large amount of restaurants and bars is very beneficial. Guests have the choice between a buffet restaurant and an à la carte restaurant. Guests can also enjoy refreshing drinks at the poolside bar and the beach bar.
Lots of activities in your family holidays in italy
A holiday in Tuscany is always worth it. Especially for families, a holiday at the Paradù Resort is very suitable. The beautiful large beach is really tempting for families. We also offer a large entertainment-program with a mini-club, a playground, a swimming pool and an animation program for different aged groups. There are also various sports activities and excursions in the region. Therefore, it will never become boring at the Tuscany Beach Resort.
Living in Tuscany family hotels
You can arrange your holiday just the way you want it! Just enjoy the really close beach, clear water, cozy apartments, delicious food, friendly service staff and the attractive entertainment program.
To get a first impression of our Tuscany Beach Resort visit our hotel webpage on: http://www.paraduresort.com/en/
