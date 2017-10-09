Gladbeck, 09. October 2017. The first ISG single fan wind tunnel opened for public in Katowice, Poland.
The wind tunnel Flyspot in Katowice was manufactured and installed by Indoor Skydiving Germany Group (ISG), German manufacturer of high performance freefall simulators with a unique high quality airflow system. The project has been built with the largest and most energy efficient fan of the ISG so far.
It is the biggest carbon fan which has ever been used for a freefall simulator or any vertical wind tunnel worldwide. It has a diameter of more than 6 meters/20 ft.
After the installation and commissioning ISG is happy to announce that the performance exceed their expectations.
“We are very proud about our second project in Poland. We would like to say thank you to the Flyspot team for their confidence and the great time in Poland,” says Boris Nebe, Managing Director of ISG.
The wind tunnel technology of ISG-Group was developed in cooperation with the aerospace department of the Technical University of Berlin and other aeronautical engineering companies and is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, safety and airflow quality. The first reference facility opened in 2009 in Bottrop, Germany (Indoor Skydiving Bottrop GmbH – www.indoor-skydiving.com). Since then ISG-Group has built and started multiple wind tunnel facilities for customers; many additional projects are in construction or planning phase.
Bildinformation: Grand opening ceremony at ISG´s first single fan freefall simulator
About ISG-Group:
Driven by mankind’s dream of flight, ISG-Group delivers and builds vertical wind tunnels for freefall simulation for the sport of indoor skydiving and the entertainment market. The high performance facilities of ISG-Group are used also as professional training facilities for skydivers and military freefall units. In addition to that they also deliver a new experience to the entertainment market. The founders of this company developed in the recent years the most advanced and most silent vertical wind tunnel technology. It is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, design, safety and airflow quality. Managing Director is Boris Nebe, the headquarter is in Gladbeck, Germany. Information under www.isg-group.de
